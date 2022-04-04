(WWLP) – The tax deadline for most Americans is quickly approaching.



After two years of extended deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are just about two weeks away from tax day. The deadline for filing federal taxes for most taxpayers is Monday, April 18. But here in the Commonwealth, residents have an extra day.

Taxpayers in Massachusetts will have until April 19, to file both federal and state 2021 income tax returns because of the observance of Patriots’ Day.

April 19, 2022 is income tax filing deadline State of Massachusetts

Pandemic protections are still in place but it depends on whether you’re filing for state or federal .

“Last year the federal government allowed you a $10,200 exclusion for your unemployment. Massachusetts allowed the same thing last year as well. Federal is not following suit this year so it’s going back to the old rules. All your unemployment is taxable. But in Massachusetts, they’re going to allow that $10,200 exclusion of income.” Ray Maagero, Liberty Tax

Keep in mind though that filing an extension doesn’t push back when you need to pay the IRS. To avoid late penalties, you still need to submit an estimate of what you owe. Also, if you haven’t still received any stimulus money from 2020 that should also be included in your refund.