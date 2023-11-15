CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is just eight days away, so it is time to start planning out your dinner menu.

Some people think that the best part of Thanksgiving is the side dishes, and new data shows that this is the case for the majority of Americans.

Campbell’s released their 2023 edition of its “States of the Sides,” which is a report about the country’s favorite Thanksgiving sides, and it shows that more than 67 percent of Americans prefer a side to Turkey, according to All Recipies. Also, 54 percent would be content with having just sides on their holiday plate, which is up 17 percent from last year.

According to Campbell’s, the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in the U.S. are:

#8- Salads

#7- Bread

#6- Root Vegetable Dishes

#5- Green Bean Casserole

#4- Sweet Potatoes/Yams

#3- Mac & Cheese

#2- Stuffing/Dressing

#1- Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes take the crown for America’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish after coming in second place in 2022. They make the perfect pairing to turkey and gravy and are creamy, rich, and comforting.

Mashed potatoes hold the overwhelming majority in the United States, followed by stuffing, and are Massachusett’s favorite side dish. Potatoes take first prize in 21 other states, according to the map below.

PHOTO: CAMPBELL’S

The map also shows that only three states favor root vegetable dishes for their preferred side, New York, Arizona, and California. Then there is Virginia as the only state in the U.S. to pick salads as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

How did your favorite side dish stack up against the competition? Do you like sides more than the Turkey?