SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Not all true crime documentaries are about murder, and they have gained popularity on streaming services in recent years.

Among the most-watched shows, The Tinder Swindler is the most-watched true crime documentary in Massachusetts, according to a study by Vivint Smart Home. It’s about Shimon Hayut, an Israeli man, who used the dating app under the name Simon Leviev and allegedly conned women out of millions of dollars and the victims plan retaliation. He is currently banned from all dating apps.

It debuted on Netflix in February 2022.

Top Crime Documentaries and how many states watch them:

In the U.S., Athlete A and The Tinder Swindler are tied for the most popular. Other states that loved The Tinder Swindler include Delaware, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania.

Athlete A– 11 The Tinder Swindler -11 The Keepers-10 American Murder -5 Wild Wild Country -4 Icarus-3 Making a Murderer– 3 The Phantom -2 Amanda Knox-1 The Staircase-1

Vivant Smart Home says they got the data by using Cosmopolitan, Tudum and Netflix to find the documentaries and then used Google Trends to create the ranking.