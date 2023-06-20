CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In spite of their fading popularity, drive-ins remain a fun, nostalgic destination for people looking for the perfect night out.
Going to a drive-in is a unique experience, with the added bonus of being able to watch a movie from the comfort of your own car. It’s also a great way to spend time with family and friends, as the large screen and sound system provide an immersive experience.
According to recent estimates, there are only about 300 drive-in movie theaters still in operation in the United States. Due to the rise of digital streaming, drive-ins have declined due to the convenience of home viewing. This, combined with the cost of maintaining a drive-in theater, has made it difficult for them to stay in business.
Despite the declining popularity of drive-in theaters today, how many are left in Massachusetts specifically? Massachusetts currently has three drive-in theaters available for viewing.
According to driveinmovie.com, Massachusetts was one of the first states to offer drive-in entertainment. Massachusetts is home to the Weymouth Drive-in, one of America’s first five drive-ins. The Weymouth Drive-in opened in May of 1936, and four of America’s first 15 drive-ins were located in Massachusetts.
There were nearly 90 outdoor theaters in Massachusetts at its peak in the 1950s. There are now only three drive-ins operating in the state after the number has declined steadily over the years.
Open drive-in locations:
- Mendon Twin Drive in: 45 Milford Street
- In 1954 Mendon Drive-in opened with just one screen, one of 58 drive-ins operating in Massachusetts. In 1987, it was acquired by new owners who greatly polished it. With a second screen added in 1998, the Mendon Drive-In can accommodate 800 cars. All of them are also digital.
- A distance of about 40 miles separates it from Boston.
- April through September is their seasonally open period.
- Beer and wine are served in their beer garden, making them one of the few drive-ins that actually serve alcohol.
- Northfield Drive-in: 981 Northfield Rd
- It sits on the border of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. This is one of the oldest drive-ins on the East Coast, having been opened in 1948. Northfield Drive-in has been owned and operated by the same family for almost 50 years.
- Pets are allowed as long as they are leashed and behaved.
- Wellfleet Drive-in: 51 Route 6
- There is only one drive-in left on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it is the Wellfleet Drive-in. In 1957, the Wellfleet opened the largest screen in New England with a 100′ wide screen.
- The premise still has a playground for kids (most drive-ins were forced to remove their playgrounds because of liability issues) and a miniature golf course from the 1960s. Wellfleet Drive-in uses FM broadcasts, but it still has traditional window speakers.
- May through September is the season for its opening. Both a sit-down restaurant and a snack bar are available. Credit cards are not accepted, so leave them at home.
Whether they will exist for a long time is unknown. It’s like a race against time, as if you’re running to catch a train before it departs from the station. You want to make sure you don’t miss out on these unique experiences before they’re gone.