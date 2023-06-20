CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In spite of their fading popularity, drive-ins remain a fun, nostalgic destination for people looking for the perfect night out.

Going to a drive-in is a unique experience, with the added bonus of being able to watch a movie from the comfort of your own car. It’s also a great way to spend time with family and friends, as the large screen and sound system provide an immersive experience.

According to recent estimates, there are only about 300 drive-in movie theaters still in operation in the United States. Due to the rise of digital streaming, drive-ins have declined due to the convenience of home viewing. This, combined with the cost of maintaining a drive-in theater, has made it difficult for them to stay in business.

Despite the declining popularity of drive-in theaters today, how many are left in Massachusetts specifically? Massachusetts currently has three drive-in theaters available for viewing.

According to driveinmovie.com, Massachusetts was one of the first states to offer drive-in entertainment. Massachusetts is home to the Weymouth Drive-in, one of America’s first five drive-ins. The Weymouth Drive-in opened in May of 1936, and four of America’s first 15 drive-ins were located in Massachusetts.

There were nearly 90 outdoor theaters in Massachusetts at its peak in the 1950s. There are now only three drive-ins operating in the state after the number has declined steadily over the years.

Open drive-in locations:

Mendon Twin Drive in: 45 Milford Street In 1954 Mendon Drive-in opened with just one screen, one of 58 drive-ins operating in Massachusetts. In 1987, it was acquired by new owners who greatly polished it. With a second screen added in 1998, the Mendon Drive-In can accommodate 800 cars. All of them are also digital. A distance of about 40 miles separates it from Boston. April through September is their seasonally open period. Beer and wine are served in their beer garden, making them one of the few drive-ins that actually serve alcohol.

45 Milford Street Northfield Drive-in: 981 Northfield Rd It sits on the border of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. This is one of the oldest drive-ins on the East Coast, having been opened in 1948. Northfield Drive-in has been owned and operated by the same family for almost 50 years. Pets are allowed as long as they are leashed and behaved.

981 Northfield Rd Wellfleet Drive-in: 51 Route 6 There is only one drive-in left on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it is the Wellfleet Drive-in. In 1957, the Wellfleet opened the largest screen in New England with a 100′ wide screen. The premise still has a playground for kids (most drive-ins were forced to remove their playgrounds because of liability issues) and a miniature golf course from the 1960s. Wellfleet Drive-in uses FM broadcasts, but it still has traditional window speakers. May through September is the season for its opening. Both a sit-down restaurant and a snack bar are available. Credit cards are not accepted, so leave them at home.

51 Route 6

Whether they will exist for a long time is unknown. It’s like a race against time, as if you’re running to catch a train before it departs from the station. You want to make sure you don’t miss out on these unique experiences before they’re gone.