(WWLP) – A number of towns in Massachusetts end with “ham,” 19 specifically. But why is that?

Historically, “ham” towns were settlements or villages in Massachusetts founded during the colonial and industrial eras. Many of the towns were founded by settlers from England, who named the towns after their home villages in England. It is said that the word “home” comes from the Old English word “ham.”

Wilbraham and Pelham are just a few examples of “ham” towns in western Massachusetts. Here is a complete list of all 19 towns ending with ‘ham’ from a United States Geological Survey report:

Ashburnham: town in Worcester County, Massachusetts, named for John, second earl of Ashburnham. Bellingham: town in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, named for Governor Richard Bellingham. Chatham: town in Barnstable County Massachusetts, named for William Pitt, Earl of Chatham. Dedham: town in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, named from the parish in England. Eastham: town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, named from its extreme eastern situation in the county. Framingham: town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The name is evidently a corruption of Framlingharn, Suffolk County, England. Hingham: town in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, named from the town in England. Needham: town in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, named from the town in England. Oakham: town in Worcester County, Massachusetts, named from the town in England. Pelham: town in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, named for Thomas Pelham Holies, Duke of Newcastle. Petersham: town in Worcester County, Massachusetts, named for William Stanhope, Earl of Petersham. Raynham: town in Bristol County, Massachusetts, named from the parish of Rainham, Essex County, England. Stoneham: town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was named for the sterile soil. Tyringham: town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, named for the family of Tyringham, of which Governor Bernard was a descendant and representative. Waltham: city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, supposedly named from Waltham Abbey, England. Wareham: town in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, named from the town in England Wenham: town in Essex County, Massachusetts, named from the town in Suffolk County, England. Wilbraham: town in Hampden County, Massachusetts, supposed to have been named for a family of that name from England. Wrentham: town in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, named from the town in England.

These towns developed around mills and other industries that were powered by water. Today, they are quaint, picturesque places to visit and enjoy the peace and beauty of the area.