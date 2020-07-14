What students are expected to do before heading back to school in fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWL) – When students in Massachusetts head back to school in the fall, their families and caregivers will be expected to screen them for COVID-19 symptoms every morning.

New state guidelines say that schools should provide information to families to support them in conducting this symptom check, and families should not send their children to school if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The state will be providing a checklist of symptoms and other guides to districts and schools to help families and students.

Screening procedures are not required at the point of entry to the school. However, school staff are being advised to observe students throughout the day, and refer students who may be symptomatic to the school nurse.