What to do if you’ve received damage to electric lines connected to your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the power goes out in your neighborhood the power company is responsible for getting the power back on, but what if the feeding line from your house goes down?

While companies like Eversource maintain the electrical grid that serves the region, the equipment that connects each property to the grid is the responsibility of the home owner.

That equipment includes the pipe and wire from the meter box to the point of attachment to the house. If you have any damages to any of those types of equipment mentioned here’s what you need to do.

Contact your insurance company to see what damage is covered. Then contact a licensed electrician to perform the necessary repairs. Then have your electrician contact your town’s wire or electrical inspector to approve the repairs.

22News spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress who explained what you should do next, “Call us after the inspector approves the repairs then we will schedule a crew to get the power back on through your property.”

Ress added that the damage to any personal equipment is not something Eversource tracks.

