What to know ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election

(WWLP) – The state primary is Tuesday and if you haven’t voted early, there are a few things you should know before you cast your vote.

What you see and don’t see on your ballot is dependent on which district you live in. That determines which elected officials would represent you.

The races you may see on your ballot include:

Incumbent Senator Ed Markey is running against U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Congressman Richard Neal is being challenged by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse to represent the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives

Other races include the Democratic Primary for Governor’s council for Massachusetts’ seventh district. Democratic Primaries for Hampden County register of probate and State Senate — Hampden district.

There are also multiple Democratic and Republican primaries for the State House of Representatives.

You won’t see any ballot questions this time around. Those won’t appear until the November election.

Primaries for the Presidential election were held back in March. The general election is Tuesday, November 3.