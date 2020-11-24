What you need to know if you plan to travel for Thanksgiving, despite warnings from officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans are still expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, even with warnings from the CDC to stay home. If you are one of those people, there are some restrictions in place.

“I’m not going to be doing too much traveling, I’m just going to be doing something with immediate family members,” Brandon Campbell of Springfield

Despite rising coronavirus cases and warnings against unnecessary travel this holiday season, authorities in Massachusetts are issuing advisories for people who decide to hit the roads or the airways this week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel at all for Thanksgiving as the United States has surpassed 12 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Danielle Mayes of Springfield is staying home this year to help protect herself and her family, “I’m not traveling. I’m staying local spending the holidays with my family. I believe in what the CDC is saying. I think we should not travel. But if you have to, just be safe about it.”

The TSA screened more than a million people throughout the country Sunday. It marked only the third time since March that the total number of travelers had exceeded one million.

MassDOT is asking people who do decide to drive on Thanksgiving to minimize the number of stops they make along the way.

New travel restrictions took effect in Massachusetts over the weekend. People traveling to Massachusetts from New Hampshire and Maine are now required to quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Hawaii and Vermont are the only two states currently considered low-risk.