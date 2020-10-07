What you should know when traveling out-of-state for work during COVID-19

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traveling for work or vacation is not easy with Massachusetts’ new travel restrictions.

It’s really all about the case numbers. So that’s why we are seeing states frequently being taken off or added to the high-risk list. The same rules apply whether you drive or fly to your destination.

If you travel to one of the 44 high-risk states, you’re required to self-quarantine for 14 days or get a negative COVID test result. There are no restrictions for low-risk states like our southern neighbor Connecticut, even though that state classifies high-risk states differently.

“You certainly can travel between those two states without restriction. But once you go to one of those high-risk states that’s when it’s required the 14-day quarantine or negative test result,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said at a recent press conference.

Massachusetts determines high-risk states as those with a positive case rate of 8 per 100,000 residents. But for Connecticut, high-risk states have a rate of over 10 per 100,000. The penalty for not quarantining for the two week period or producing a negative test is $500 each day.

Caulton-Harris said Connecticut residents who work in Massachusetts and visit a state that is considered high risk for Massachusetts like California, should still quarantine or get tested.

Be sure to check your employer’s policy.