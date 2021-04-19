What’s closed on Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots’ Day is a Massachusetts state holiday, which is held on the third Monday of April to commemorate the 1775 battles of Lexington and Concord, which began the American Revolution.
It is not a federally-recognized holiday. Massachusetts, Maine, Wisconsin, Connecticut and North Dakota celebrate Patriots’ Day. Many services that are typically unavailable on holidays are available on Patriots’ Day.
- Banks: Most open
- Courts: Closed
- Federal Offices: Open
- Libraries: Most closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Open, mail delivery as scheduled
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Open
Once again this year, celebrations will be muted by the pandemic. Large-scale, in-person reenactments of the battles are canceled for the second year. The Boston Marathon course will remain quiet with the 2021 race scheduled for October 11.
One Patriots’ Day tradition will continue this year, the Red Sox will play at home, wearing special new uniforms to commemorate the day.
Members of the Massachusetts legislature want to establish a special commission on the 250th anniversary of the American revolution, now just four years away.
Happy Patriots’ Day
Several municipalities posted on social media to recognize the holiday.