What’s closed on Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots’ Day is a Massachusetts state holiday, which is held on the third Monday of April to commemorate the 1775 battles of Lexington and Concord, which began the American Revolution.

It is not a federally-recognized holiday. Massachusetts, Maine, Wisconsin, Connecticut and North Dakota celebrate Patriots’ Day. Many services that are typically unavailable on holidays are available on Patriots’ Day.

Banks: Most open

Most open Courts: Closed

Closed Federal Offices: Open

Open Libraries: Most closed

Most closed Malls : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Municipal Offices: Closed

Closed Post Office: Open, mail delivery as scheduled

Open, mail delivery as scheduled Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Closed Restaurants: Open

Open Retail Stores: Open

Open State Offices: Closed

Closed Stock Market: Open

Once again this year, celebrations will be muted by the pandemic. Large-scale, in-person reenactments of the battles are canceled for the second year. The Boston Marathon course will remain quiet with the 2021 race scheduled for October 11.

One Patriots’ Day tradition will continue this year, the Red Sox will play at home, wearing special new uniforms to commemorate the day.

Today is for you, Boston. pic.twitter.com/b9qyyralq4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2021

Members of the Massachusetts legislature want to establish a special commission on the 250th anniversary of the American revolution, now just four years away.

Happy Patriots’ Day

