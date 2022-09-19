SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports betting was signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker in August, but what steps are next before you can place your first bet?

Monday marked an important step forward. The state’s gaming commission gave approval for two labs to test sports platforms and devices, but it could still be awhile before you can make your first bet.

Some state lawmakers hoped sports betting would launch in time for the Super Bowl, however there is a challenge the Gaming Commission is running into. There is a limit of seven untethered mobile licenses, but there is no limit to the number of temporary licensees which last for a year.

With at least 30 expected to apply, the Commission is concerned too many will qualify for temporary licenses and then could be shut down after a year. David from West Springfield is an avid hockey fan but doesn’t plan to take part in sports betting.

“It’s alright, they’re still be plenty of betting around, even though it’s not ready but they’ll get there sooner or later with it,” said David Bosini of West Springfield.

A recent study that come out from UMass Amherst found 13 to 20 percent of the state’s population bets on sports. That’s going up like in many states across the country. It found at risk gambling is also up among sports bettors in the state but it’s unclear if sports betting is riskier than other gambling.