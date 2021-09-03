What’s open and closed for Labor Day Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day is a local, state and federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September.

Many businesses will remain open, some with limited hours, while others are closed. You may want to call to verify if a business is open and if their hours have changed.

Some municipalities lift parking restrictions or may not charge for parking. Trash collection may be delayed by one day. Check with your local city or town to find out what restrictions they may have in place.

Below is a list of businesses and their opening status in Massachusetts:

OPEN: Retail stores, Liquor stores, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Restaurants and bars, state parks

Retail stores, Liquor stores, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Restaurants and bars, state parks CLOSED: Banks, Municipal/state/federal offices, Libraries, Schools, no USPS mail service, Stock Market, all state run COVID-19 testing sites

Banks, Municipal/state/federal offices, Libraries, Schools, no USPS mail service, Stock Market, all state run COVID-19 testing sites Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA): Springfield and Northampton routes will run Monday on a Sunday schedule. For more information check go to the PVTA web site.

Springfield and Northampton routes will run Monday on a Sunday schedule. For more information check go to the PVTA web site. Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA): No bus service on Monday, September 6.

MassDOT will suspend non-emergency construction beginning Friday, Sept. 3 at 5 a.m. through Tuesday morning, Sept. 7.