(WWLP/WSYR) – In celebration of Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday, animal shelters all over the United States are using fans to take part in a “Taylor Swift Challenge.”

Swift — who joked that she only accepted Time’s Person of the Year award by asking, “Can I bring my cat[?]” — is known to be a cat lover, owning three famous felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, the last being the rescue cat she’s pictured with on the Time magazine cover.

Knowing this, shelters across the country are hoping to inspire Swift’s fans to donate a few bucks to their cause.

Taylor Swift accepts the Icon award — a surfboard covered in cat photos — at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), has joined the #TaylorSwiftChallenge in honor of Era, a young cat that was found in a work shed suffering from second and third-degree burns on more than half of her body.

Era is being cared for at ARL which includes intensive and painful procedures twice a week. The procedures cost an estimated $1,000 to $1,500 a week. To take part in the #TaylorSwiftChallenge, ARL has set up a website to donate funds to help Era.

“With your support, we can help Era begin again and live out her wildest dreams!,” the shelter wrote, in part.

Swift recently wrapped her 2023 dates of The Eras Tour in late November. The tour resumes in Japan in February 2024, making more stops in Asia, Australia and Europe before landing back in North America in October 2024.