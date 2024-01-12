CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s time to start organizing your tax filing paperwork.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set Monday, January 29 as the official start date for the 2024 tax filing season for filing individual tax returns to report earnings in 2023. Employers, banks, and other income reporting entities have until January 31, 2024, to send out tax documents to individuals. Most companies now also provide those documents online.

Over 128 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed with the IRS this year. For most people, the deadline to file a personal federal tax return, pay any tax owed, or request an extension to file is April 15, 2024. In Massachusetts, state tax returns are due on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Revenue officials suggest getting taxes prepared and filed as soon as possible to get your refund, as well as reduce the chances of someone else fraudulently filing in your name and collecting your refund.

If you owe money, it’s important to file and pay on time to not face additional interest and penalties.

Planning can help you file an accurate return and avoid delays that can slow your tax refund. The IRS offers information on tax preparation, changes in tax law, how to get taxes done for free, and many online tools through their website at IRS.gov. You can create an account to get access to your past tax records, make a payment, and check your federal withholding and refund status there as well.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue also has a website with information on how to file a state income tax return, make a payment, e-filing, and other tax filing topics.