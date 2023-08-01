CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the month of August and for Massachusetts residents, the sales tax holiday weekend is just around the corner.

This year, the sales tax holiday is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13. During these two days, people can make purchases up to $2,500 without having to pay that 6.25 percent sales tax.

Items bought online will also be tax-free so long as it is purchased within 48 hours of the holiday weekend, including items that may be shipped after the weekend is over.

What is not considered tax free?

There are some restrictions to this holiday. The following purchases are still taxable on the tax-free weekend:

Meals

Vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunication services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco Products

Marijuana and marijuana products

Alcoholic Beverages

Layaway sales do not qualify

Purchases over $2,500

Clothing sold in Massachusetts is already exempt from sales tax unless the item cost more than $175. During the sales tax holiday, clothing between $175 and $2,500 will also be tax-free.

In Massachusetts, all retailers must take part in the sales tax holiday. If you are taxed in error during the weekend, the business is responsible for giving you a refund of that tax you paid.