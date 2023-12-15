BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, the governor signed a spending bill that requires reporting on the emergency shelter crisis.

When it comes to the shelter crisis, not much information has been made available. However, this week top lawmakers on Beacon Hill said new reporting will be made public. The 3.1 billion spending plan that was signed into law sends $250 million of taxpayer dollars to the emergency shelter crisis.

Not less than $75 million is headed to school districts to deal with additional enrollments, up to $50 million is allocated for overflow shelter sites and not less than $5 million is set to go to migrant and refugee workforce programs.

Also included in the new law, is a report every two weeks by the Healey Administration that will shed light on the shelter response. The reports have to include the number of families and new immigrants enrolled in shelters, how much is being spent on the crisis, and how many families are on the waitlist.

Senate Ways and Means agreed this week to make the reports public once received. Currently, the only public information available is the number of families in emergency shelters and a rough overview of where those individuals are placed.

Now, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr did offer an amendment during the debate on the supplemental budget to automatically make the reports public, but it was shut down. As of now, there are approximately 800 families in emergency shelters in western Massachusetts, about half are estimated to be migrants.

The first report by the governor is scheduled for December 19th and Senate Ways and Means plans to make the report public shortly after.