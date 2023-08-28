BOSTON (WWLP) – The migrant crisis in the state continues, 22News is working for you with what the federal government is doing.

The governor has said that the state can’t keep up with the amount of migrants flowing into the Commonwealth and she is calling on the federal government for help. Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to the rising number of migrants entering the state and the lack of shelter Massachusetts has to house them.

There are currently 5,800 families in state shelters, including children and pregnant women. Massachusetts is the only right-to-shelter state in the country, therefore the state guarantees those without housing access to emergency shelter.

Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing assistance by sending the state $1.9 million. This money will be used to fund housing at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, which is serving as a shelter as well as a family welcome center.

The city of Boston will use the funds to transport families between shelters and service providers. The city will also fund temporary hotel rooms. None of the $1.9 million is headed to western Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey said in a statement, “Our Administration will continue to use every resource at our disposal to address the unprecedented rise in migrant families arriving in our state in need of housing and services. We thank FEMA for awarding us these funds and look forward to future collaboration with the federal government to address this crisis.”

Earlier this month, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and 18 other AG’s called on the federal government to expedite the work authorization process for migrants. As of now, most migrants are waiting months, sometimes 10 months or longer, for their work applications to be approved.