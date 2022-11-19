CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is right around the corner, which means Santa Claus is coming to towns near you.
It’s that time of year again when you and your family are getting ready to take your picture with Santa Claus, it’s a holiday tradition in most families. But where can you go?
Below is a list of places across western Massachusetts where Santa will be making a pit stop to take pictures:
- Eastfield Mall, Springfield- Arrives on November 25 every day until December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Holyoke Mall– Arrives November 23 every day until December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Hampshire Mall, Hadley- Arrives December 2 from Friday-Sunday until December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Burlington Mall– Arrives November 19 every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Auburn Mall– Arrives November 23 every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Yankee Candle Village, Deerfield- Arrives November 26 every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6;00 p.m.
- Bright Nights, Springfield- Arrives November 25 through December 23 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Santa’s Train, Florence- Arrives December 9 and is available from December 9-11, 15-18, and 21-23 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Breakfast with Santa, MassMutual Center, Springfield- November 26 at 8:30 a.m.
- Santa and Princess with Breakfast Hosted by My Princess Dream Party, Center Square Grill, East Longmeadow- December 4th and 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Cookies and Milk with Santa & Mrs. Clause, Petes Sweets, East Longmeadow- December 3rd and 4th beginning at 12:00 p.m.
- Photos with Santas, Worcester Library- Arrives December 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Yuletide Weekend, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield- Arrives December 3rd and 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.