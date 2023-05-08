CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dirt bikes are popular in western Massachusetts, but several towns have rules on where you can ride them.

Dirt bike riding season in Massachusetts begins after the first weekend in May and through the last Sunday in November. Luckily for riders, Massachusetts is full of trails made just for dirt bikes. Dirtbikes.com has listed some of the best locations to check out!

Freetown-Fall River State Forest – Freetown

Pittsfield State Forest – Pittsfield

Beartown State Forest – Monterey

Douglas State Forest – Douglas

Russell Mill Pond and Town Forest – Chelmsford

Ware River Watershed – Barre

Hopkinton State Park – Hopkinton

Lynn Woods Reservation – Lynn

Wrentham State Forest – Wrentham

Tolland State Forest – Tolland

These trails are made for dirt bikers and offer a variety of skill levels. Some locations also allow camping. If you plan on checking them out, make sure your dirt bike is in good condition, bring safety gear, and make sure you have any registrations and permits needed.

For those dirt bike enthusiasts, we are just two months away from the annual Southwick National Motocross Race, on July 8th!