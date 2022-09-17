The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.

Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.

The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Massachusetts in July 2022.

July refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in July

Massachusetts

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 25

#2. Syria: 16

#3. Honduras: 5

#4. Central African Republic: 2

#4. Iraq: 2

#4. Moldova: 2

#4. Sudan: 2

#8. Somalia: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182

#2. Syria: 270

#3. Burma: 218

#4. Afghanistan: 127

#5. Sudan: 103

States that accepted the most refugees in July

#1. California: 202

#2. Ohio: 166

#3. New York: 152

#4. North Carolina: 150

#5. Texas: 150

Read on to see the countries that Massachusetts has accepted the most refugees from since October

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Massachusetts

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Massachusetts: 66

National: 3,795

Top states

#1. California: 415

#2. Michigan: 369

#3. Pennsylvania: 300

#4. New York: 289

#5. Texas: 249

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Massachusetts: 60

National: 4,917

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 569

#2. Texas: 454

#3. Ohio: 277

#4. Arizona: 269

#5. North Carolina: 256

#3. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Massachusetts: 33

National: 1,126

Top states

#1. Washington: 332

#2. California: 225

#3. New York: 74

#4. Missouri: 58

#4. Pennsylvania: 58

#4. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Massachusetts: 31

National: 325

Top states

#1. Texas: 34

#2. Massachusetts: 31

#2. Florida: 31

#4. New Jersey: 28

#5. Virginia: 24

#5. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Massachusetts: 20

National: 971

Top states

#1. California: 184

#2. Virginia: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Colorado: 78

#5. Washington: 61

#6. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Massachusetts: 17

National: 399

Top states

#1. California: 101

#2. Maryland: 59

#3. New York: 32

#4. Virginia: 26

#5. Texas: 25

#7. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Massachusetts: 16

National: 1,413

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 111

#2. Texas: 103

#3. New York: 72

#4. Idaho: 70

#5. Arizona: 68

#8. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Massachusetts: 14

National: 333

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 95

#2. Ohio: 31

#3. New York: 25

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Texas: 20

#9. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Massachusetts: 13

National: 774

Top states

#1. California: 159

#2. Texas: 99

#3. New Jersey: 53

#4. Pennsylvania: 50

#5. Georgia: 44

#9. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Massachusetts: 13

National: 378

Top states

#1. Michigan: 66

#2. California: 50

#3. Texas: 45

#4. New York: 30

#4. Pennsylvania: 30

#11. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October

Massachusetts: 5

National: 222

Top states

#1. California: 80

#2. Washington: 59

#3. Florida: 20

#4. North Carolina: 13

#5. Minnesota: 9

#11. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Massachusetts: 5

National: 62

Top states

#1. California: 8

#2. Tennessee: 7

#2. Georgia: 7

#4. Massachusetts: 5

#4. Texas: 5

#11. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Massachusetts: 5

National: 1,347

Top states

#1. New York: 179

#2. Wisconsin: 176

#3. Texas: 124

#4. Georgia: 94

#5. North Carolina: 91

#14. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Massachusetts: 3

National: 252

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 25

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Missouri: 19

#4. Texas: 19

#14. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

Massachusetts: 3

National: 147

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 30

#2. Arizona: 28

#3. Georgia: 21

#4. Utah: 14

#5. Texas: 9

#16. Jordan

Refugees that arrived from Jordan since October

Massachusetts: 1

National: 3

Top states

#1. Massachusetts: 1

#1. Washington: 1

#1. Utah: 1

#16. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Massachusetts: 1

National: 213

Top states

#1. California: 59

#2. Texas: 29

#3. Georgia: 17

#4. Virginia: 16

#5. Nevada: 13