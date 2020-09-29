Where voters stand before first presidential debate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to go head to head with President Donald Trump.

With about a month until the election, many local residents told 22News this race is too heated for them to feel comfortable speaking on camera.

At this point, voters have likely made up their minds. The latest NBC polling average still has Biden leading by about 8 points. However, debates are crucial for those battleground states.

Biden and Trump will be reaching out Tuesday night to those voters in North Carolina and Florida.

They’ll have 90 minutes to get those voters excited about going to the polls on November 3rd.