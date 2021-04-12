White House gives Massachusetts a C-minus grade in infrastructure

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has received a grade of C-minus grade on its infrastructure report card from the White House.

This comes as the Biden administration continues to push for the American Jobs plan which would make huge investments in the nation’s infrastructure.

According to the report, in Massachusetts, there are nearly 500 bridges and over 1,000 miles of highway in poor condition. The Biden administration plans to spend $115 billion to repair roads and bridges across the country.

“We are going to emphasize the growth of rail north-south, which has been very successful, and AMTRAK has demonstrated an increasing interest in Springfield as a hub so we intend to play off of that very carefully,” Congressman Richard Neal said.

The report also said that just over 11 percent of Massachusetts households are without internet. According to the Biden Administration, they plan to invest $100 billion to bring universal, high speed, and affordable coverage to all households in the country.