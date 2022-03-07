(WWLP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, 15 were from Massachusetts.

#15, 14, 13: Robert Hale Jr., Steve Conine, Niraj Shah

The founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, 55-year-old Robert Hale Jr., was added to the Forbes 400 list ranking at #363 with a net worth of $3.2 billion. His company provides voice, data, and other communications services to businesses and governmental agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Granite generated over $1.5 billion in sales in 2020.

Tieing at rank #340 are cofounders of online retailer Wayfair, 49-year-old Steve Conine, and 47-year-old Niraj Shah worth a net $3.4 billion each, according to Forbes. The two met as high school students at a program at Cornell University.

(Photo Courtesy: Wayfair)

#12: Frank Laukien

In addition to ranking at #340 with $3.4 billion is newly added 61-year-old Frank Laukien. He is a German-American scientist and entrepreneur, and president and CEO of Bruker Corporation since 2008 is headquartered in Billerica.

#11: Amos Hostetter Jr.

The 289th richest American—is 84-year-old Amos Hostetter Jr. with a net worth of $3.9 billion. He made his fortune in the 1990s as the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Cablevision. Hostetter sold it to US West for $11 billion in 1996. He now is most active in philanthropy.

#10: Robert Langer

Scientist and professor, 73-year-old Robert Langer, leads the Langer Lab at MIT. He is newly added to the Forbes list reaching a collective $4.9 billion in October 2021 and is ranked #222. Langer was a founder of the biotech firm Moderna and owns a 3% stake in the company and has never sold a share.

#9: Noubar Afeyan

Reaching the $5 billion network mark is 59-year-old Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation firm in Cambridge. He’s also the chairman and co-founder of biotech firm Moderna, known for its Covid-19 vaccine. He owns shares in more than a dozen publicly traded biotech companies in the U.S. including Moderna.

Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan listens to questions during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

#8: Alan Trefler

Dropping to the #188 spot is the son of a holocaust survivor, 65-year-old Alan Trefler. He started Pegasystems, a Cambridge-based software company in 1983. In March 2020, Pegasystems launched a free app to help clients track Covid-19 among employees. His net worth is $5.7 billion.

#7: Timothy Springer

Timothy Springer (73) is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School. He was a founding investor in publicly traded biotech outfit Moderna in 2010, investing about $5 million; he now owns 3.5% of the firm’s shares. Springer has a net worth of $5.9 and ranks #176 on Forbes.

#6: Elizabeth Johnson

A granddaughter of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #168 with $6.1 billion. Elizabeth Johnson is 58 years old who also founded Louisburg Farm, a stable of show jumping horses based in Wellington, Florida.

#5: Jim Davis

New Balance shoemaker, 78-year-old Jim Davis, and his family have a net worth of $6.9 billion ranking at #134. He bought the small Boston company in 1972.

#4: Edward Johnson IV

A grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #124 with $7.2 billion. Edward Johnson IV is 56 years old and is also the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company FMR.

#3: Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner, 80-year-old Robert Kraft has a net worth of $8.3 billion and ranks #102 on the Forbes 400 list. He bought the Patriots in 1994 for $174 million. Kraft sold newspapers outside the old Braves Stadium in Boston as a kid and made an early fortune in paper and packaging. According to Forbes, in 2017 he started a professional videogaming team in Boston, part of the Overwatch esports league.

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft points to fans as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. Florida prosecutors said Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, that they will not appeal a court’s decision to block video allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, making it likely the charges against him will be dropped. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

#2: Edward “Ned” Johnson III

Son of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #60 with $11.5 billion. Edward “Ned” Johnson III is 90 years old and led Fidelity as CEO for 37 years; his daughter Abigail replaced him in 2014.

#1: Abigail Johnson

The richest person in Massachusetts is 59-year-old Abigail Johnson with a net worth of $25.2 billion ranking #27 according to Forbes. Johnson has served as CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014. She took over for her father as chairman in 2016. Forbes.com indicates the following information:

Fidelity is the second-largest mutual fund manager in the U.S. after Vanguard, with $4.2 trillion in managed assets.

Her grandfather, Edward Johnson II, founded the Boston-based mutual fund giant in 1946.

She owns an estimated 24.5% stake of the firm, which has $4.2 trillion in managed assets.

Johnson has embraced cryptocurrencies and, in 2018, Fidelity launched a platform that allows institutional investors to trade bitcoin and ether.

She worked summers at Fidelity through college and joined full-time as an analyst in 1988 after receiving a Harvard M.B.A.

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, a woman walks through the front doors at a Fidelity Investments office on Congress Street as the ticker displays stock market numbers in Boston. Federal regulators are moving to require that brokers provide their customers with detailed disclosures of their potential conflicts of interest when dispensing advice for retirement planning and other investments. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans grew their wealth by 40% throughout the last year reaching a collective $4.5 trillion. Forbes calculated the net worth of these billionaires using stock prices and exchange rates from September 3, 2021.