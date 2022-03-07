(WWLP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, 15 were from Massachusetts.
#15, 14, 13: Robert Hale Jr., Steve Conine, Niraj Shah
The founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, 55-year-old Robert Hale Jr., was added to the Forbes 400 list ranking at #363 with a net worth of $3.2 billion. His company provides voice, data, and other communications services to businesses and governmental agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Granite generated over $1.5 billion in sales in 2020.
Tieing at rank #340 are cofounders of online retailer Wayfair, 49-year-old Steve Conine, and 47-year-old Niraj Shah worth a net $3.4 billion each, according to Forbes. The two met as high school students at a program at Cornell University.
#12: Frank Laukien
In addition to ranking at #340 with $3.4 billion is newly added 61-year-old Frank Laukien. He is a German-American scientist and entrepreneur, and president and CEO of Bruker Corporation since 2008 is headquartered in Billerica.
#11: Amos Hostetter Jr.
The 289th richest American—is 84-year-old Amos Hostetter Jr. with a net worth of $3.9 billion. He made his fortune in the 1990s as the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Cablevision. Hostetter sold it to US West for $11 billion in 1996. He now is most active in philanthropy.
#10: Robert Langer
Scientist and professor, 73-year-old Robert Langer, leads the Langer Lab at MIT. He is newly added to the Forbes list reaching a collective $4.9 billion in October 2021 and is ranked #222. Langer was a founder of the biotech firm Moderna and owns a 3% stake in the company and has never sold a share.
#9: Noubar Afeyan
Reaching the $5 billion network mark is 59-year-old Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation firm in Cambridge. He’s also the chairman and co-founder of biotech firm Moderna, known for its Covid-19 vaccine. He owns shares in more than a dozen publicly traded biotech companies in the U.S. including Moderna.
#8: Alan Trefler
Dropping to the #188 spot is the son of a holocaust survivor, 65-year-old Alan Trefler. He started Pegasystems, a Cambridge-based software company in 1983. In March 2020, Pegasystems launched a free app to help clients track Covid-19 among employees. His net worth is $5.7 billion.
#7: Timothy Springer
Timothy Springer (73) is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School. He was a founding investor in publicly traded biotech outfit Moderna in 2010, investing about $5 million; he now owns 3.5% of the firm’s shares. Springer has a net worth of $5.9 and ranks #176 on Forbes.
#6: Elizabeth Johnson
A granddaughter of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #168 with $6.1 billion. Elizabeth Johnson is 58 years old who also founded Louisburg Farm, a stable of show jumping horses based in Wellington, Florida.
#5: Jim Davis
New Balance shoemaker, 78-year-old Jim Davis, and his family have a net worth of $6.9 billion ranking at #134. He bought the small Boston company in 1972.
#4: Edward Johnson IV
A grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #124 with $7.2 billion. Edward Johnson IV is 56 years old and is also the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company FMR.
#3: Robert Kraft
New England Patriots owner, 80-year-old Robert Kraft has a net worth of $8.3 billion and ranks #102 on the Forbes 400 list. He bought the Patriots in 1994 for $174 million. Kraft sold newspapers outside the old Braves Stadium in Boston as a kid and made an early fortune in paper and packaging. According to Forbes, in 2017 he started a professional videogaming team in Boston, part of the Overwatch esports league.
#2: Edward “Ned” Johnson III
Son of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946 ranks at #60 with $11.5 billion. Edward “Ned” Johnson III is 90 years old and led Fidelity as CEO for 37 years; his daughter Abigail replaced him in 2014.
#1: Abigail Johnson
The richest person in Massachusetts is 59-year-old Abigail Johnson with a net worth of $25.2 billion ranking #27 according to Forbes. Johnson has served as CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014. She took over for her father as chairman in 2016. Forbes.com indicates the following information:
- Fidelity is the second-largest mutual fund manager in the U.S. after Vanguard, with $4.2 trillion in managed assets.
- Her grandfather, Edward Johnson II, founded the Boston-based mutual fund giant in 1946.
- She owns an estimated 24.5% stake of the firm, which has $4.2 trillion in managed assets.
- Johnson has embraced cryptocurrencies and, in 2018, Fidelity launched a platform that allows institutional investors to trade bitcoin and ether.
- She worked summers at Fidelity through college and joined full-time as an analyst in 1988 after receiving a Harvard M.B.A.
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans grew their wealth by 40% throughout the last year reaching a collective $4.5 trillion. Forbes calculated the net worth of these billionaires using stock prices and exchange rates from September 3, 2021.