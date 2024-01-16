FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve probably seen this man a lot if you follow lottery winners in Massachusetts, but how is he winning so many prizes?

Last week, a $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Big Y in Southbridge and claimed by David Spillane. Spillane isn’t the actual winner, but the trustee representing the winner. In fact, in 2023 Spillane accepted more than 15 lottery winnings for his clients.

So why is David Spillane claiming all these tickets? In the state of Massachusetts, when a large lottery prize is won, it is required to be identified to the public when you claim the winnings. However, an increasingly popular choice to get around this is to claim the winnings through a trust.

Credit: MassLottery

A trust is allowed to accept the winnings because the trust is the legal titleholder of the property, the lottery ticket in this case. Lottery winners can hire a trust to claim the prize for them and keep their identity a secret. However, this does come at a cost. Costs will vary depending on which lawyer you go through.

There has been a large increase in people choosing to claim a lottery prize through a trust over the years to hide their identity when they win a lot of money. This way their friends and even family members won’t know they are the winner until they come around in that new vehicle of course!

David Spillane is an attorney with SKB Attorneys in Massachusetts who has become the face of lottery trusts. He has accepted lottery winnings for clients in eastern Massachusetts but also Southbridge, Agawam, Amherst, West Springfield, Hatfield, Worcester and more. There are also several other attorneys that are increasingly appearing as lottery winners as well.