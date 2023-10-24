SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has ordered all U.S. and Massachusetts flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday.

Flags across the Commonwealth will be half-staff from sunrise at 7:13 a.m. to sunset at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday in honor of First Lieutenant Alfred Pezzella.

Pezzella was a bombardier of the U.S. Army Air Forces serving aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber when it crashed on August 1, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Operation TIDAL WAVE was the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.

1st Lt. Alfred W. Pezzella is pictured as the third person from the left. Photo courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

His remains will be laid to rest on Tuesday at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.