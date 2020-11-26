Why latest COVID-19 case numbers are higher than usual

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New daily COVID-19 case numbers hit a new high in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The State Department of Public health reported more than 3,224 new cases and 52 additional deaths. These numbers are higher than usual because they include six extra hours of data due to a technical issue that delayed the final count.

More than 207,000 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 since this pandemic began. An estimated 41,000 of those cases are active right now.

The test positivity rate dropped below 2.5 percent, which is below the current seven day average of three percent.

The number of hospitalized patients is 942, with 208 in the ICU.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the state’s Stop the Spread testing sites will not be open Thursday. The DPH will also not publish its daily or weekly update today. Friday’s daily report will instead include two days’ worth of data.