Why the leaves aren’t as vibrant this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two important things that happen in the environment that help change the color of leaves; they are the amount of sunlight and the temperatures.

The area has been losing sunlight since the summer solstice and this is one of the first indications trees have that “notify” it’s time for them to start losing leaves. The problem is, there haven’t been many frosty nights this fall.

On average our low temperature for this of year is 46 degrees, but the cooler nights mixed in there are another very important factor in making leaves change color. Without these cool, crispy nights residents won’t start to notice the leaves changing color as fast. On top of all of this, the amount of rainfall the area has received the past few months will make the leaves look less bright than normal.