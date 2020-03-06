CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t forget as we head into the weekend, we spring forward on Sunday.
That’s when 2:00 a.m. becomes 3:00 a.m., so we lose an hour of time on Sunday and that also make it technically the shortest weekend of the year. This time shift has an impact on sunrise and sunset times.
Sunrise:
- Friday: 6:16 a.m.
- Saturday: 6:14 a.m.
- Sunday: 7:13 a.m.
So while the sun rises later, it will also set much later when daylight saving time begins Sunday.
Sunset:
- Friday: 5:47 p.m.
- Saturday: 5:48 p.m.
- Sunday: 6:49 p.m.
So a significant increase in the amount of daylight that you get to enjoy in the evening.
Related Articles:
- Why this weekend is the shortest of the year
- Taylor Swift donates $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
- Act Now: What you can do to help victims of the Tennessee tornadoes
- Countdown to spring: 2 weeks away
- Understanding fish posture to help with ice fishing success