WiFi hotspots to be installed in several communities

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Polito Administration will be working together with the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and Westfield Gas and Electric to provide wireless hotspots in several communities in western Massachusetts.

The WiFi hotspots will provide communities such as Becket, Chesterfield and Blandford with a temporary 250 megabit per second hotspot allowing broadband access for residents families and students impacted by COVID-19.

Westfield Gas and Electric is installing hotspots in 14 west Massachusetts communities:

Ashfield

Blandford

Becket

Charlemont

Chesterfield

Colrain

Cummington

Goshen

Heath

Leyden

New Salem

Washington

Wendell

Windsor

Information Technology Manager John Leary told 22News why internet has become even more of a necessity during this time, “With the governor choosing to close schools and people working from home, we hope this gives people the opportunity to drive to these buildings to do school work or work from home and for updated information on the COVID-19 crisis going on.”

Leary said this project will take two to three weeks to fully complete.

Each community will have one hot spot that will be located at either a library or town hall in their town.