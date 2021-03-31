Wild rabbits as pets surrendered to Massachusetts Environmental Police

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A litter of wild rabbits were brought to police Tuesday from a resident in Fall River.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the wild rabbits were being raised within a home and were turned over to the police. The Environmental Police are reminding Massachusetts residents that there are strict laws about taking in wildlife as pets.

If you find young wildlife, more common in the spring and summer, it is best to leave the animal alone. Human involvement can cause problems for the young animals by not learning how to survive in the wild or the improper care given by a human may result in the animal dying.

Generally, young mammals are visited by their mother only a few times a day to avoid attracting predators to the young. For example, a nest of bunnies will only be visited by the adult female twice per day to nurse the young. The young are generally safe when left alone because their color patterns and lack of scent help them remain undetected. In most cases, it’s best to leave young animals alone.

Massachusetts is strict with pet laws. Mass.gov

Animals you can take from the wild

The only animals you can take out of the wild in Massachusetts are certain reptiles and amphibians (321 CMR 3.05). You can keep these animals as personal pets, but you cannot sell, barter, or exchange them. You can have 2 of each of the following animals: