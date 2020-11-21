Will a nationwide lockdown help the U.S. in its fight against COVID-19?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Europe show a decline in cases, which seems to indicate their nationwide lockdowns are effective.

This prompts the question, should the United States do the same thing?

In a week, Europe’s COVID-19 cases declined by a million. But the strict lockdown is still very controversial among area residents we spoke with. Some of the major countries in Europe: England, France, and Germany are on nationwide lockdowns.

The restrictions are similar to Massachusetts’ back in March and April when no restaurants or bars were open and people were ordered to stay home except to buy essentials. While these measures appear to be working in Europe, residents at home don’t think we should be following their lead.

“Unequivocally should not,” said a Northampton resident. “There are some one person stores downtown or maybe have one or two employees and they are hanging on by a thread right now.”

Cases continue to climb in the U.S., reaching well over 11 million confirmed cases and over 250,000 deaths. But some people say it’s figures like these that show we need some sort of a shutdown.

“It’s tricky,” said Rich Heiman of Florence. “I think it nuanced. I think we really need to maybe close the bars and restaurants I see people go inside and they spend too much time.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Europe had 15.9 million cases and just under 360,000 deaths.

It’s important to note that we’re hearing from President-elect Joe Biden on this as well, he said he would not enact a nationwide shutdown once in office.