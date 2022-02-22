CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are now at an eight-year high, due in part to the Ukraine crisis.

The national average for gas prices is now the highest since 2014 at $3.51 a gallon. That’s up 20 cents in a month. And up 88 cents from a year ago, nationally. AAA says the state’s average gas price is up by 5 cents from last week averaging $3.54 per gallon. Tuesday’s price is 18 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than this time last year.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer. Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to pump more oil than already promised. Experts warn that an invasion, sanctions, and counter-sanctions could push gas prices to all-time highs. Gas buddy says it could go above the 4-dollars-a-gallon mark. In response, A group of Democrats in congress wants to suspend the federal gas tax to save Americans 18-cents a gallon through year’s end.