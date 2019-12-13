Will the new vaping regulations cause issues for shop owners?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A day after state Public Health officials lifted the tobacco vaping ban, state marijuana regulators eased their ban on vaping products.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Cannabis Control Commission allowed licensed marijuana sellers to sell flower vaporizers, concentrate vaporizers and cartridges manufactured starting Thursday, with a few regulations.

The long fight for marijuana vaporizer users and sellers is now over. On Thursday, the CCC lifted the ban on marijuana vaping products, with regulations.

“As long as they’re tested properly, and people know what they’re getting and there’s regulations obviously,” said Tyler Rurak of Chicopee. “That’s the only way to a successful legal market, I feel.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said vitamin E acetate, was identified as a possible ingredient related to the still unexplained lung-illnesses and deaths. Vitamin E acetate is used as a thickening agent in some THC products.

Robert Noble of Northampton told 22News, “I’ve been an avid cannabis user for years and I’ve never gotten into the cartridges. I was always afraid of the different contaminates, different synthetic agents that are used for flavoring and what not.”

One of the new regulations is licensed marijuana vaping product retailers must confirm their products don’t contain vitamin e acetate.

“I think once they find better regulation and a more consistent product that’s been tested, we can start it over from there,” Noble added.

Retailers also have to post a sign saying their products have been properly tested for contaminates but that vaporizer products may still contain ingredients harmful to people’s health.

“I hope that the dispensaries and the companies distributing these products do take the initiative to actually get them tested,” said Rurak.

The new regulations require extract and concentrate manufacturers to include all ingredients and additives of their products. Previously they only had to list the THC content and cannabinoid profile of the cartridge.

The CCC says they’ll continue to test vaporizer products for contaminants and heavy metals. There is still no official answer on what has caused the vaping-related deaths and illnesses.