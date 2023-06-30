LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of a $3 million lottery jackpot after purchasing a winning ticket in January.

Paul Little of Lakeville was announced the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot. He purchased the ticket on January 17 at Savas Liquors in Lakeville. Little forgot the ticket at the store and thankfully was returned the ticket a month later after an investigation by the Massachusetts Lottery.

Little is a diesel mechanic that works on marine engines and plans to continue working.

“I’m pretty excited today because it’s real, with the check in hand,” said Little. “My thanks to all of the people who helped me get to this point. It’s so many people who worked on my behalf to see me here today, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

Little matched the first five numbers of the Mega Million drawing and played with the Megaplier option. The winning numbers were 02-12-18-24-39.

“The first thought is that there’s a lot of things that I’m going to be able to do that I wasn’t able to do in the past, and that’s exciting,” said Little. “What I’m hopeful for is that I utilize this money to not only help my family, but to also help other people. One of the first things I’m going to do is pay the mortgage off on my house.”

The store also received a $30,000 bonus for selling the ticket.