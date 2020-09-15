Winners announced for Massachusetts low plate lottery

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced the winners for the 2020 Low Plate Lottery during a live stream Monday.

The drawing was held for 99 available Massachusetts license plates with low numbers. More than 11,000 applicants applied by Sunday, September 6 and if selected for a low number plate the RMV would notify the winners no later than September 15.

Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 7660, 6P, 12K, K5, B35, and V35. The plates are considered a mark of prestige by some.

The following winners were announced on the Massachusetts RMV Twitter page:

  1. Shaun V. from Williamstown plate Y7
  2. Evan H. from Lowell plate R63
  3. William D. of Abington plate K5
  4. Richard B. from Medway plate B35
  5. Geoffrey M. from Plymouth plate 12K
  6. Heather G. from Sandwich plate 9329
  7. Gregory L. from Roxbury plate 9097
  8. William H. from Stoneham plate 8144
  9. David M. from Dudley plate 6921
  10. Shane M. from Boston plate 3813
  11. Raymond P. from Holyoke plate 4973
  12. Tracy K from Hingham plate 3543
  13. Barbara S. from Springfield plate 751

For more information visit https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-registry-of-motor-vehicles.

