Winners announced for Massachusetts low plate lottery

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced the winners for the 2020 Low Plate Lottery during a live stream Monday.

The drawing was held for 99 available Massachusetts license plates with low numbers. More than 11,000 applicants applied by Sunday, September 6 and if selected for a low number plate the RMV would notify the winners no later than September 15.

Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 7660, 6P, 12K, K5, B35, and V35. The plates are considered a mark of prestige by some.

The following winners were announced on the Massachusetts RMV Twitter page:

Shaun V. from Williamstown plate Y7 Evan H. from Lowell plate R63 William D. of Abington plate K5 Richard B. from Medway plate B35 Geoffrey M. from Plymouth plate 12K Heather G. from Sandwich plate 9329 Gregory L. from Roxbury plate 9097 William H. from Stoneham plate 8144 David M. from Dudley plate 6921 Shane M. from Boston plate 3813 Raymond P. from Holyoke plate 4973 Tracy K from Hingham plate 3543 Barbara S. from Springfield plate 751

For more information visit https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-registry-of-motor-vehicles.