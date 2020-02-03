Winners: JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge Second Chance Drawing

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The second chance drawing was held on January 28 for the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, the deadline to enter non-winning “007™” lottery tickets was January 27 at 3:00 p.m. A total of 100 winners were selected for five different prizes.

Eight (8) JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge TRIP WINNERS

Rose Baker Cheshire, MA Rodney Cappotto Beverly, MA Roger Chouinard Peabody, MA Donat Fournier Easthampton, MA Bianca Liriano North Province, RI Louise Marzilli Rehoboth, MA Diego Oliveira Chelsea, MA Virginia Sedani Brockton, MA

One (1) $25,000 Winner

Robert Hawkins Greenfield, MA

Six (6) $5,000 Winners

Sharon Festa Billerica, MA William Kimball Fiskdale, MA Keith Leblanc Peabody, MA Deborah Mckenna Randolph, MA Ozzie Vidal Hubbardston, MA Lindsay Wilk Sutton, MA

Ten (10) $500 Winners

Francis Butler Dalton, MA Bernardine Dombroski Lancaster, MA Danny Fernandes Taunton, MA Joyce Gianellis Lynn, MA Breanne Giard Oxford, MA George Jumba Indian Orchard, MA Sandy Nguyen Chelsea, MA Pallavi Patel Newbedford, MA Eddie Reid Pittsfield, MA Lorna Traina Auburn, MA

Seventy-five (75) $100 Winners

Mohamed Ahmed Boston, MA Dean Anderson Ashburnham, MA Michelle Ashton Dracut, MA Leland Bagdon South Easton, MA Edward Barnes Hardwick, MA Heidi Bedard Brookfield, MA Gary Bernon Sandwich, MA Chris Cahillane Northampton, MA Kathryn Carney Chelmsford, MA Paula Casoni Burlington, MA Roger Chouinard Peabody, MA Tammy Ciafardoni Lowell, MA Mario Conti Winthrop, MA Kevin Correia Pepperell, MA Paul Devlin Everett, MA Wes Donnarumma Shrewsbury, MA Carol Dunlap Boston, MA Lynn Fiebig Melrose, MA Fred Gilmore Southwick, MA Edward Giroux Southbridge, MA Michael Granville Lynn, MA John Gunning Chelsea, MA Sanjaya Gurung Lynn, MA Judith Hamblin Plymouth, MA Robert Harrison Melrose, MA J Hernandez Hatfield, MA Thalia Higgins Methuen, MA Robert Hill Methuen, MA Jeffery Hyde Springfield, MA Joher Iqbal Sandwich, MA James Jackson Chicopee, MA David Janda Saugus, MA John Keefe Dracut, MA Paul Kennedy North Reading, MA Robert Knox West Boylston, MA Lee Krupka Pittsfield, MA Lawrence Kubera Longmeadow, MA John Laing Assonet, MA Joanne Laurent Dracut, MA Hollie Lopes Dartmouth, MA Brandon Mackay Rutland, MA John Mahoney Nahant, MA John Marifiote North Reading, MA Nydra Martin Boston, MA Gilberto Martinez Boston, MA Karen Mcelroy Abington, MA Michael Mcelwain Billerica, MA Lori Mcleod New Bedford, MA Sierra Mcquade Weymouth, MA Kathleen Moran Brockton, MA Mark Myers Beverly, MA Richard Nicholson Pembroke, MA Marie Ouellette Grafton, MA Brijesh Kumar Patel Gloucester, MA Nilesh Patel New Bedford, MA Jason Pellecchia Leominster, MA Chris Phillips Randolph, MA Harold Pierce Brockton, MA Rhonda Przystas Southbridge, MA Rhonda Przystas Southbridge, MA Kathy Reidy Revere, MA Jason Rubin Feeding Hills, MA Calvine Ruppert Charlton, MA Wayne Sabato Moultonborough, NH Marie Saunders Fairhaven, MA Gary Sawosik Littleton, MA Monroe Sheffield Springfield, MA David Soucy Peabody, MA Kathy Stcyr Norwood, MA Bill Sunderland Assonet, MA Robert Szuluk Watertown, MA Matt Tiberii North Reading, MA Lorna Traina Auburn, MA Robert Wheaton Franklin, MA Jason Winslow Waltham, MA

The “007™” ticket is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. The “JAMES BOND 007™” bonus game gives non-winning ticket players a second chance to earn up to ten entries when entered online or using the MA Lottery 2nd Chance app.