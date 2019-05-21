Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpots for two Lottery games this week have risen to more than $650 million.

According to Lottery Spokesperson, Christian Teja, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot went up to an estimated $367 million with a cash prize option of an estimated $228 million.

Tuesday night’s drawing is the 20th since the jackpot was last hit in March when a $50 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Missouri. The jackpot is also the largest since the first day of the year when a $425 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

“Three hundred million, once it hits that, you get the same people all the time passing by,” said P.J. Glantz at Buckeye Brothers. “They want to play at a small store. They don’t want to play at a large store, they think they’ll never win.”

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and were sold until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The winning numbers are below:

Mega Millions: 10-50-55-56-58

Mega Ball: 15

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot also increased. The jackpot is at an estimated $228 million with an estimated cash prize of $180.3 million.

Wednesday’s drawing is the 16th since the jackpot was last hit on March 27 when a $768.4 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Wisconsin.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and were cold until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Powerball winning numbers: 7-10-20-44-57

Red ball: 3

