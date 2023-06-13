HUDSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hudson man is a winner in the Powerball game on a ticket bought nearly a year ago.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Danny Thomas of Hudson claimed a $50,000 prize (before taxes) on Tuesday in the Powerball game that was held on June 22, 2022. Danny said that he and his wife found the ticket after hearing about unclaimed winning Powerball tickets.

He plans to buy a new car with some of his winnings. The ticket was bought at Sunoco located at 422 Main Street in Hudson.

There are two $100,000 Mass Cash winning tickets that have not been claimed that are near expiration:

A winning ticket was sold at Seven 86 Market in Roxbury on June 19, 2022. Winning Numbers: 01-09-11-21-31



A ticket was bought at Stop & Shop in Worcester on July 10, 2022. Winning Numbers: 01-04-08-21-31



An unclaimed lottery ticket expires one year since the winning numbers were drawn. According to Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Christian Teja, lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.