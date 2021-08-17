Winning Powerball ticket sold in South Dennis expires Thursday

(WWLP) – An unclaimed lottery ticket is set to expire Thursday, one year since the winning numbers were drawn.

The Powerball ticket was purchased August 19, 2020 at South Dennis Mobil located on 452 Route 134 in South Dennis. The unclaimed $500,000 prize expires one year from the date of the drawing.

13-23-47-55-58

Powerball 23 8/19/2020 Powerball drawing

The ticket sold in South Dennis match the first four numbers and the Powerball. It included the Power Play option and the multiplier was 10X resulting in a total value of $500,000 of the base prize of $50,000.

According to Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Christian Teja, lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and

towns.

If you have this winning Powerball ticket, you can claim your prize at the lottery’s headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Powerball adds Monday drawings

Powerball will be adding drawings on Monday starting August 23. The Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. in 45 states. The current jackpot is estimated at $274 million.

There have been a total of four winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts. Powerball tickets are $2 with the Power Play add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.