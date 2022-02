CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - For the first time in Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade history there will be two Colleens and their courts representing the Chicopee Parade Committee due to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 parades.

2020 Colleen Ava Baron and her court shared a traditional Irish tea at the Knights of Columbus Elder Council Sunday afternoon. They met the 14 young women anxious to be selected during the upcoming Chicopee Colleen competition later this month.