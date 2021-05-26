With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, traffic expected this Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are so close to Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kick off of summer, but if you want to travel be sure to plan ahead.

While there is usually a lot of traffic on the roads throughout the weekend, MassDOT is warning people that traffic will be worse this year than previous ones. All scheduled road work around the holiday weekend is postponed. However, you should still expect delays in high volume areas like on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge and as you get closer out east.

MassDOT is also urging residents to practice safe driving, something drivers want as well.

“It’s summer time, you know what I’m saying. Since summer time is coming out, everybody is about to have fun. I prefer everyone to be as safe as possible because you never know what can happen,” said Nathan Ortiz of Chicopee.

As a reminder, Massachusetts’ mask mandate and all capacity restrictions expire on Saturday. If you plan to travel out of state, check your destinations COVID-19 restrictions as they could be different. Don’t forget to check our 22News live traffic map while traveling this weekend!