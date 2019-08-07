With shark nearby, Rhode Island man helps save trapped whale off Mass. coast

(WPRI) — A Rhode Island man who was in the right place at the right time during a sailing trip stepped up to help save a whale trapped off the Rockport, Mass. coast last week.

The Marine Animal Entanglement Response team from the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown was able to free the whale with the help of former Navy officer Walter Wasowski, 73, of Middletown.

Wasowski and his girlfriend were planning to sail to Maine from Rockport when he spotted the whale.

Underwater cameras spot injured whale after it was trapped and entangled.

“I said, ‘Oh! It obviously is in trouble, and I realized it was trapped,” said Wasowski. “I knew there was nothing I could do about it and it was just a question of whether there was somebody who could.”

Wasowski reported the whale to the Rockport harbormasters and stood by it while waiting for crews to arrive.

Crews initially arrived in a small inflatable boat, but called the Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team and moved onto its larger response vessel, Ibis, after underwater cameras they were using spotted a shark pass underneath.

“It was reported to us that a great white shark was coming up around the entangled whale,” said Rockport harbormaster Rosemary Lesch.

The NOAA team then freed the whale by using long poles with knives mounted on them and it quickly swam away.

Lesch said the whale likely would have “perished” if it was trapped any longer, calling the intense situation a “big win.”

Wasowski was happy that he was able to lend a helping hand and alert marine officials in time.

“Certainly an interesting trip, another sea story to tell,” he said.

The Marine Animal Entanglement Response team reminds boaters to report any entanglement sightings of whales, sea turtles or sharks to the team by phone at (800) 900-3622, or by radio to the US Coast Guard on VHF 16. They ask boaters to stand by the animal at a safe distance until trained responders arrive.