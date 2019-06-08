Woman arrested for attempted robbery now charged in Mansfield robbery

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman who was recently arrested in Providence on charges related to an attempted robbery and shooting in Attleboro has now been connected to a similar robbery in Mansfield.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, Ashley Weaver, 28, of Providence, is also responsible for robbing a Cumberland Farms in Mansfield at gunpoint while wearing a rabbit mask.

On Thursday, Weaver was arrested following a traffic stop in Providence. She was arrested following a multi-agency investigation into an attempted robbery that took place at a Mobil Gas Station.

Investigators said a clerk was taking out the trash when he was approached by Weaver, who was wearing a monkey mask. Police said the clerk was shot once in the abdomen during a struggle and was able to flag down a patrolling officer for help as Weaver fled the scene.

While searching Weaver’s vehicle and residence following her arrest, police found a firearm and animal masks that were similar to those used in the two robberies.

A day before the Attleboro incident, a similar robbery was reported in Providence where police said a woman robbed a Gulf station while wearing a monkey mask. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Weaver is considered a “strong suspect” in that robbery, though the department has yet to formally charge her.

A judge granted her $20,000 bail with surety Friday afternoon, but because of a fugitive complaint filed in Attleboro, she was ultimately ordered held without bail in Providence District Court.

Weaver is facing numerous charges out of Attleboro, Providence and Mansfield, including armed assault with intent to rob, possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, being a fugitive in possession of a pistol and resisting arrest.

During her court appearance in Providence, she waived extradition and will be transported to face charges in both the Mansfield and Attleboro incidents.

Weaver is due back in court in Providence next week.

