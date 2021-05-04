Woman convicted of fraud awaiting sentencing is charged in new embezzlement scheme

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Canton woman convicted of embezzling more than $1.3 million from her employer has agreed to plead guilty to a new fraud scheme.

Nicole Lescarbeau, a/k/a “Nicole Coulibaly”, 53, was charged by information with wire fraud and bank fraud. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.

In December 2019, Lescarbeau pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in connection with a similar embezzlement scheme. While out on pre-trial release in the prior case, Lescarbeau was hired as an administrator at a small, Brookline-based non-profit organization. It is alleged that Lescarbeau did not tell the non-profit about her pending indictment and applied for the position using her married name in an effort to conceal the prior charges.

From August 2019 until February 2020, Lescarbeau allegedly used her position to steal funds from the non-profit for her personal use. Specifically, Lescarbeau diverted checks to herself that the non-profit had issued for legitimate business by altering the name of the payee on the checks and then depositing them into her personal bank account.

It is also alleged that Lescarbeau opened a PayPal account in the non-profit’s name to make unauthorized wire transfers from the non-profit’s bank account and made transfers directly from the non-profit’s bank account to pay for her personal rent. In total, as a result of this scheme, Lescarbeau allegedly embezzled nearly $57,000 from the non-profit’s bank account.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of at least 18 months in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine within the guidelines range, restitution and forfeiture.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, restitution and forfeiture. The charge of bank fraud provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $1 million, restitution and forfeiture. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement. Assistant United States Attorney Justin D. O’Connell of Mendell’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.