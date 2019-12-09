Woman hurt after climbing out car window on Massachusetts highway

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_1527119009011_43299473_ver1.0_640_360_1545485723768.jpg

BOSTON (AP) — A woman was seriously injured when she seems to have exited through a passenger-side window of a moving vehicle on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Joseph Monsini, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the State Police Barracks in Foxborough. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

State Police said the woman, a 26-year-old Taunton, Massachusetts resident, was found by police in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots