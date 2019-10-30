1  of  2
Woman pleads not guilty to striking 4 children with her car

by: The Associated Press

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with crashing her car into a group of children then driving away from the scene has pleaded not guilty.

Stephanie DeTomasi, of Burlington, was released on $1,000 bail after appearing in court Tuesday to face charges including leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and speeding.

Authorities say the 30-year-old DeTomasi was behind the wheel of a car that struck four children, all aged 12 and 13, as they stood with their bicycles near the driveway of a Stoneham home on Oct. 13.

The children were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors say DeTomasi brought her car to a friend’s home in Lynn, removed the license plates and hid it under a tarp.

She refused comment outside of court.

