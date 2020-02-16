Woman reports being kidnapped while trying to use ride-share

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) - Skiiers are zipping down the slopes at local ski resorts this Presidents' Day Weekend.

Ski Blandford held a race Sunday bringing in competitors from across the state. The conditions Sunday helped skiers in the race gain speed, but 22News found out why they weren't ideal for most skiers and riders.

"These are some of the best conditions we've had all year," said Jackson Schlussel of Hopkinton. "Its icey which a lot of public don't like because they can slip out, but we tune our edges very nicely and we can really grip in there and gain speed because ice is faster than powder."

"Natural snow I think is better because there is not much here, and its more fluffy when its natural," said Geno Facchetti of Wilbraham.

Ski Blandford described conditions Sunday as machine groomed and loose granular. They said its been a tough winter overall with the number of mild days and the lack of snowfall.

"Its been difficult without a doubt," said Ron Crozier, General Manager of Ski Blandford. "We were able to soften up the hill, but we weren't able to make snow for quite a while because how warm its been and didn't have good temperatures to try and get going."