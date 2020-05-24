Woman’s body found in search of missing kayaker off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of a woman while searching for a missing kayaker off the coast of Cape Cod.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s First District tweeted that a body matching the description of the woman reported missing was found at 6:30 a.m. Saturday along the shore in North Truro. The Coast Guard said crews had been searching for 50-year old Carol Madru who was last seen in a red kayak and reported missing in the Provincetown area.

The Coast Guard said officials are still searching for 51-year old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, who was reported with Madru on Friday night. 

