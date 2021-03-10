Women are majority of Massachusetts unemployment assistance claims

(WWLP) – The state’s labor secretary says 250,000 jobs are permanently gone because of the recession caused by the pandemic.

According to labor secretary, Rosalin Acosta, women and particularly women of color have been hit the hardest during the current pandemic-related recession. “Everything related to child care, early child care, school-faced learning has been very very hard for women.”

In a meeting on Tuesday Acosta told lawmakers that women make up the majority of unemployment assistance claims now at 54 percent. Previously the split was even or the majority was men.

“In this recession, health care is an industry where there are a lot of women, and the health care sector got hit very hard this recession versus 2008, where health care really was not hit hard,” Acosta said.

She says the recession hit different populations harder than in previous recessions with the hardest impacts on Latino women. She added that 20 percent of people accessing extended benefits after states one expired are Latino and 16 percent are black.

“People of color have been hit very very hard by this pandemic because of the sectors that were damaged here. Like the leisure and hospitality, retail where you have a disproportionate amount of black and brown folks working,” She said.

In 2019 the state paid $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits. That number in 2020 was 15 times higher at $22 billion in benefits when adding new federal government programs.

Secretary Acosta says Massachusetts has the third highest job losses in the country.